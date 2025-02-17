Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 6,154 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

NYSE:LYV opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

