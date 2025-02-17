Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,306.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 258,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 87.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

