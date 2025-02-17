Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Potbelly Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 167,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,920. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $370.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $70,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,441.54. This represents a 8.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

