PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

