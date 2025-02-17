Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.69 Billion Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of TransDigm Group worth $2,694,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 159.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,525 shares of company stock valued at $139,851,401. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

