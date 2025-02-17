Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Deere & Company worth $393,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $485.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.