Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,015,351 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.33% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $598,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

