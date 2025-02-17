Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230,313 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Mastercard worth $1,475,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 124,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $564.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.98. The company has a market cap of $518.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $576.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

