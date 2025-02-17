Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 122,058 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2,278.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,058 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 952,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 796,523 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $4,932,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 66,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS POCT opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

