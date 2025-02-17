Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

