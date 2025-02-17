Principal Securities Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 335.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 89.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

