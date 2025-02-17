Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 58.17% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period.

Get Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF alerts:

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BYRE opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.