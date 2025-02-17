Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Propel stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02. Propel has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $995.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $703,120.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $199,160.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,443. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
