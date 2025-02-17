Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,126,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,045,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,631.0 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $5.69 on Monday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
About Proximus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation’s Persistence
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dominion Energy: Renewable Energy Lights Up Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.