Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,126,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,045,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,631.0 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $5.69 on Monday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

