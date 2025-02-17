QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.82 and last traded at $172.23. 4,685,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,928,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

