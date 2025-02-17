Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $285.13 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

