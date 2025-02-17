QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,229. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,674. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QuinStreet by 880.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

