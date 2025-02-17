Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Holdings Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $282.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

