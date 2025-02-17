Rational Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $929.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.29. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

