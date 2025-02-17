Rational Advisors LLC Sells 18,050 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after acquiring an additional 204,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

