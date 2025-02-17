Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clorox (CLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

2/5/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $171.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00.

1/30/2025 – Clorox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

1/5/2025 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2024 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Get The Clorox Company alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Clorox

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.