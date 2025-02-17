Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clorox (CLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):
- 2/5/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $171.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00.
- 1/30/2025 – Clorox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 1/5/2025 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/28/2024 – Clorox was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Clorox Price Performance
NYSE:CLX traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
