Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

