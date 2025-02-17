Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 2,118 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

EDIV opened at $36.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

