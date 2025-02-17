Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $65,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

