Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $54,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.06 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

