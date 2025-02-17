Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $56,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

