Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,335 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $72,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,505,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Corteva Trading Up 1.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

