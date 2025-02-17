Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 220,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,107.22. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $689,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 608,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,707,253.40. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,700. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.