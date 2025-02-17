Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $60,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

ROK stock opened at $294.81 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $10,800,555 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

