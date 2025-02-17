Rogco LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rogco LP decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $123.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

