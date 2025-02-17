Rogco LP Sells 3,186 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rogco LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.