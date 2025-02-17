RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

