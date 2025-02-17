Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

