Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 7.43% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $95,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USPX opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

