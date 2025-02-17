Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 12,797 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 123.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,330,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

