SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $290.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day moving average of $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.