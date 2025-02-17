Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 56,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period.

SCHI stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

