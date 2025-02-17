Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

