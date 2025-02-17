SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SenesTech Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNES shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

