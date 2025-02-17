Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 300.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,721,000 after buying an additional 210,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $77.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

