Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

NTAP opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.87. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $54,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,024.75. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

