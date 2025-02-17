Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $613.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

