Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3,496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.