Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Decreases By 10.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 627,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.