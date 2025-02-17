Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 13.7%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 158.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 194.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,905. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $810.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

