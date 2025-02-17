Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 13.7%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,905. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $810.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.
Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.78%.
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
