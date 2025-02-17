Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Decreases By 11.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BLOZF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
About Cannabix Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Novo Nordisk Shares Near New 52-Week Low: Analysts See Big Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- ATN International: A Deep Value Play With a High-Powered Dividend
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Coinbase Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.