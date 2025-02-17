Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Decreases By 11.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLOZF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

