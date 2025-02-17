Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Rises By 18.7%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

CNC opened at $56.87 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

