Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Increases By 6.4%

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

