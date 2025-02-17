Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Grows By 18.6%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Macquarie lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

