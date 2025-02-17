Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Decreases By 20.3%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jayud Global Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

JYD remained flat at $4.00 on Monday. 59,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Jayud Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.